Police: TRF Founder’s Death Investigated As Suicide

The Todd Mission chief of police says the death of the founder of the Texas Renaissance Festival is being investigated as a suicide. George Coulam, the 87-year-old founder and owner of the popular fair, was found dead in his home around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Coulam had recently lost a lawsuit filed by parties interested in buying the fair. A judge ordered the 60-million-dollar sale to proceed and ordered Coulam to pay them 22 million dollars in damages for trying to back out. Coulam was also recently voted out as Todd Mission’s mayor. Grimes County deputies are assisting in the investigation of his death.