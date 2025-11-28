San Antonio police are warning residents that the holiday season is a busy time for porch pirates.

The US Postal Service says at least 58 million packages were stolen nationwide last year. The annual SafeWise Package Theft Report puts the number at more than 104 million.

Texas is third among the top ten worst states for package theft, with three major metropolitan areas in Texas ranking among the worst cities in the nation. San Antonio is eighth on the worst cities list, with DFW sixth and Houston third.