Police are warning seniors about the so-called “grandparent scam.” It’s an attempt to con the elderly out of their savings by getting them to think one of their grandchildren is in trouble.

Just last month, police in Teaneck, New Jersey got a call from the Shakopee Police Department in Minnesota about a scam that had just happened. The Minnesota victim got a call from someone pretending to be her grandson saying he needed ten-thousand-dollars to help a friend who’d been in a car crash.

Grandma fell for it and mailed the money via UPS overnight delivery to what turned out to be a vacant house in Teaneck.

Police were waiting and arrested the New York man who showed up to retrieve the package. Zhenye Chen of Bellerose is facing multiple charges including theft by deception and impersonation.