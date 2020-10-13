TEXAS

Police: Woman Found Dead, Baby Removed From Womb

(AP) – Authorities are investigating after a baby was removed from the womb of a 21-year-old woman found dead in a small East Texas city.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman on Monday told The Associated Press that the body of Reagan Simmons Hancock was discovered Friday morning in a home in New Boston, a city of about 4,600 people.

New Boston police have said a woman was later taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities and the baby did not survive. Police did not indicate where the baby was found. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. No further information was immediately available.

