Police: Woman Opened Fire In Dallas Airport

(AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport before an officer shot and wounded her.

Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that the woman was dropped off at the airport Monday morning, walked inside and then entered a bathroom. He says she emerged wearing clothing she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling.

Garcia says an officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Garcia didn’t release the woman’s name or speculate as to her motive.