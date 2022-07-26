Police: Woman Who Opened Fire At Dallas Airport Shot At Cop

Dallas police watch over the ticketing hall at Dallas Love Field Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Dallas, where a shooting occurred the day before. The A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — A police document says that a 37-year-old woman arrested after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a shot toward a police officer.

The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after the late Monday morning shooting. An arrest warrant says that Odufwa went toward a ticket counter and witnesses reported hearing a disturbance before she pulled a gun.

The arrest warrant says she fired two rounds in the ceiling and as she was confronted by a police officer, she fired in his direction.