TEXAS

Police: Woman Who Opened Fire At Dallas Airport Shot At Cop

jsalinasBy 7 views
0
Dallas police watch over the ticketing hall at Dallas Love Field Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Dallas, where a shooting occurred the day before. The A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — A police document says that a 37-year-old woman arrested after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a shot toward a police officer.

The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after the late Monday morning shooting. An arrest warrant says that Odufwa went toward a ticket counter and witnesses reported hearing a disturbance before she pulled a gun.

The arrest warrant says she fired two rounds in the ceiling and as she was confronted by a police officer, she fired in his direction.

 

Russia To Drop Out Of International Space Station After 2024

Previous article

Body Near Lake Mead Swimming Site 3rd To Surface Since May

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS