Police in Palmview have not yet identified a man’s body found in a field. The man’s body was found Sunday by an ATV driver in a field by Silver Spur Lane.

Police Chief Gilbert Zamora says the man appears to be in the 30 to 35-year-old range.

In a tweet Sunday night, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the remains have already started to decompose. He says his department’s crime scene and forensics specialists are helping out in the investigation.