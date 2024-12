A San Antonio police officer has died in an apparent accidental shooting as he prepared to take part in a training exercise. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at a closed elementary school campus on the Southwest side. That campus is used for state-mandated ALERT Training exercises.

Police Chief William McManus says William Kasberg was a 30-year veteran who was gathering things together for Tuesday’s training session when a handgun went off, striking and killing him.