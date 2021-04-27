Polish Activist Acquitted Of Charges Of Assaulting Police

FILE - In this April 11, 2021 file photo, Polish police forcefully remove a protester, Katarzyna Augustynek, during a demonstration in Warsaw. A Polish court has acquitted a senior citizen activist who has become a face of protest against the country’s right-wing government. The District Court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday, April 27 to acquit Katarzyna Augustynek on charges of insulting and violating the bodily integrity of a police officer who had sought to detain her during a protest. . (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)

(AP) — A Polish court has acquitted a prominent senior citizen activist of charges she insulted and assaulted a police officer who tried to detain her during an anti-government protest last week.

The activist, Katarzyna Augustynek, has participated in many street demonstrations against the right-wing government, and has had several run-ins with police.

According to a Polish media reports, the judge at the District Court in Warsaw Tuesday said evidence indicated that Augustynek had been protesting peacefully.