Polish, Baltic Presidents Visit Ukraine In Show Of Support

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dozens of bodies of civilians executed by the Russian troops have been exhumed already from the mass grave. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dozens of bodies of civilians executed by the Russian troops have been exhumed already from the mass grave. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep are visiting Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls.

The trip Wednesday by the countries’ presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.