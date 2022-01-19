Political Aide To Texas Agriculture Commissioner Indicted

(AP) — A longtime aide to the Texas Agriculture Commissioner has been indicted on charges of soliciting thousands of dollars in bribes from farmers in exchange for licenses to produce hemp.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Todd Smith, a top aid to Commissioner Sid Miller, was indicted Tuesday by a Travis County grand jury. Smith, who was arrested in May, faces charges theft and commercial bribery.

Under Texas law governing the hemp industry, licenses are supposed to cost $100. Smith was accused of soliciting tens of thousands in cash from prospective applicants. Smith’s attorney says Smith is not guilty of the charges.