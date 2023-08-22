LOCALTRENDING

Political Extortion Case Lands Former La Joya School Board President In Prison

jsalinasBy 113 views
0
Oscar Salinas; Photo courtesy La Joya ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A one-time La Joya school board president is going to prison for the next year and two months. Oscar “Coach” Salinas was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in a federal lockup in a public corruption case.

Salinas’ punishment comes a year-and-a-half after he pleaded guilty to an extortion charge. The charge stemmed from a case of political retaliation involving an engineering company that had hired Salinas as a consultant and the insurance agent for the La Joya ISD.

The 54-year-old Salinas had been arrested amid a wide-ranging federal investigation that led to bribery, kickback, and other public corruption indictments against numerous other elected and public officials in western Hidalgo County communitie

Accidental Discharge In Parking Lot

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL