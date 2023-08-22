Political Extortion Case Lands Former La Joya School Board President In Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A one-time La Joya school board president is going to prison for the next year and two months. Oscar “Coach” Salinas was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in a federal lockup in a public corruption case.

Salinas’ punishment comes a year-and-a-half after he pleaded guilty to an extortion charge. The charge stemmed from a case of political retaliation involving an engineering company that had hired Salinas as a consultant and the insurance agent for the La Joya ISD.

The 54-year-old Salinas had been arrested amid a wide-ranging federal investigation that led to bribery, kickback, and other public corruption indictments against numerous other elected and public officials in western Hidalgo County communitie