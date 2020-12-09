Poll: 50% Of Americans Ready For Vaccine Shot

A new poll find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states prepare to begin months of vaccinations.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated when their turn comes. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to decide whether to allow emergency use of two candidates. Many on the fence have safety concerns and want to see how the initial rollout fares.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 290,000 Americans. The U.S. also leads the world with 15.2 million confirmed cases.