Poll: 61 Percent Disapprove Of SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

A new poll shows 61-percent of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago.

Just over half say they’re strongly against the Dobbs decision that turned abortion rights back to the states, according to the NBC News poll. Those views are broken down along party lines, with 92-percent of Democrats saying they disapprove of the ruling and 65-percent of Republicans saying they do approve of it.

Women, especially younger female voters, were more likely to disapprove than men.