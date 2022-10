Governor Abbott is extending his lead over Beto O’Rourke. That’s according to a new poll from the U-T Texas Politics Project, which shows the governor with an eleven-point advantage over his Democratic challenger.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton also hold double-digit leads in the poll. Thirty-two percent of respondents said border security was their top issue, while 14-percent listed the economy and 13-percent said abortion.