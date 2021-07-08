Poll: Americans Believe In Space Aliens

A new poll says about two-thirds of Americans believe in space aliens. The Pew Research Center polled over ten-thousand U.S. adults ahead of the June release of a congressional UFO report.

The poll found just over half of Americans believe the UFOs in the military report are likely evidence of intelligent aliens. It also found that over 65-percent believe there’s intelligent alien life on other planets.

Pew says this belief is especially popular with adults under 30. About 87-percent of those polled say UFOs are not a security threat, or only a minor one.