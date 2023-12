File photo: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden’s approval rating is falling to a new low. A new Monmouth University poll released today shows just 34-percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance in the White House, compared to 61-percent who disapprove.

The president received particularly poor marks for his handling of immigration and inflation. This comes as Biden’s approval rating has been lingering below 40-percent for months with the 2024 election less than 11 months away.