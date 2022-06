President Biden is now facing his highest disapproval rating since he took office. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll shows 56-percent of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing. That’s a three-percent jump from three weeks ago.

The poll also gives a grim outlook for Biden’s reelection chances as it found more registered voters now say they would vote for Donald Trump than Biden. That comes even as the January 6th House Select Committee is holding public hearings on the attack on the U.S. Capitol.