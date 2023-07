A new poll shows President Biden pulling ahead of Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 match-up.

The Morning Consult poll shows 43-percent of registered voters would support the sitting president in the general election, compared to 42-percent who said they’d back former President Trump.

Another ten-percent said they would support someone else, while five-percent said they were unsure. Trump remains the clear front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination.