Poll: Customers Harder To Please Post-Pandemic

File photo: Shoppers carry their purchases in Bradenton, Fla., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New data shows American shoppers are harder to please since the COVID pandemic. That’s according to recent Gallup polling, which found that customers had grown accustomed to curbside pick-up, at-home delivery, remote appointments, and other conveniences that were adopted during the pandemic.

Shoppers are also frustrated with high prices. Forty-three-percent of workers said customers are more demanding since the start of the pandemic, and 28-percent said customers have greater expectations for remote or virtual services.

