Poll: Customers Harder To Please Post-Pandemic

New data shows American shoppers are harder to please since the COVID pandemic. That’s according to recent Gallup polling, which found that customers had grown accustomed to curbside pick-up, at-home delivery, remote appointments, and other conveniences that were adopted during the pandemic.

Shoppers are also frustrated with high prices. Forty-three-percent of workers said customers are more demanding since the start of the pandemic, and 28-percent said customers have greater expectations for remote or virtual services.