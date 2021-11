In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision which led to the legalization of abortion.

Sixty-percent of respondents in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll say the law should be upheld.

The current Supreme Court will consider a big abortion case from Mississippi during this term. Meantime, another 65-percent of respondents oppose the controversial new abortion law in Texas.