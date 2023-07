A new poll shows voters are not overly enthusiastic about the prospect of a 2024 rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

In fact, less than half those surveyed by the Yahoo News/YouGov poll said they favored either candidate. Biden had a slight edge with 47 percent support. Trump received 43 percent.

More than ten percent of the registered voters polled said they weren’t sure or didn’t plan to vote in the presidential election.