Poll: GOP Voters Say Trump Should Be President Even If Convicted

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson, File)

An overwhelming majority of Republicans don’t believe a felony conviction should keep a candidate out of the White House.

According to a CBS News-YouGov poll, 80-percent of likely Republican voters say former President Trump should be allowed to serve as commander-in-chief again, even if he’s convicted on federal charges related to classified documents.

The poll also shows 76-percent of Republicans are more concerned about the indictment being politically motivated than they are about potential national security risks.

The poll was released Sunday, two days after the Department of Justice announced a 37-count indictment against Trump.