A new poll reports nearly two out of three Americans support stronger gun laws, but only a third of Republicans agree.

The USA Today/Ipsos Poll out today finds 65-percent of people surveyed say gun laws should be more strict, but only 35-percent of Republicans surveyed support tougher laws. In a poll taken in August of 2019, 54-percent of Republicans supported stronger gun laws.

The new poll was taken after mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado less than a week apart killed 18 people.