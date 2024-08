A new poll shows a majority of Americans believe you need 200-thousand dollars to be happy.

The financial advice website Cardrates.com recently surveyed over 780 employed Americans between the ages of 18 and 43 to get their feelings on money and happiness. It found about 56 percent of those surveyed said they would be content with a liquid net worth of over 200-thousand dollars. That’s grown since 2010, when a Gallup survey found working Americans valued happiness at 75-thousand dollars.