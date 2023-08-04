Poll: Less Than Half Of GOP Voters Wouldn’t Vote For Trump If Convicted

Nearly half of Republicans in a new poll say they would not vote for Donald Trump if he’s convicted of a felony.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll found 45-percent of Republicans would not vote for Trump if he’s convicted, while 35-percent said they would still cast their ballot for the former president. Another 20-percent said they were unsure.

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges over his alleged efforts to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election. Trump also faces charges for his handling of classified documents and hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.