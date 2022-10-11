Poll: Majority In US See Relations With Adversaries Souring

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington. Americans' international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years. That's according to a new poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority now expect that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington. Americans' international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years. That's according to a new poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority now expect that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll. That’s a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump.

Two years into the Biden administration, the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration.

In general, 39% expect the U.S. global standing to worsen, compared with 48% who said that in 2018.