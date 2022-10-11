Poll: Majority In US See Relations With Adversaries Souring

(AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll. That’s a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump.
Two years into the Biden administration, the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration.
In general, 39% expect the U.S. global standing to worsen, compared with 48% who said that in 2018.