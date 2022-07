A new poll suggests rising voter interest in the upcoming midterm elections. The Gallup Poll found 48-percent of respondents saying they have given “quite a lot of thought” to the November elections. Fifty-percent reported being more enthusiastic than usual about midterm elections.

Top issues for voters include gun violence, abortion and the economy. The midterms will determine control of Congress for the next two years. >>New York Gun Permit Applicants Will Have To List Social Media Accounts