Poll Shows Dems Tied With GOP in Election Enthusiasm

A new national poll just ahead of the midterm elections reveals a very competitive landscape.

The NBC News poll reveals Democrats have caught up with Republicans in terms of election enthusiasm. Seventy-three percent of voters from both parites expressed high interest in the election. It also puts President Biden’s approval rating at just 44 percent overall and at 40 percent in swing states.

The survey shows the top three concerns for voters include the economy, ending partisanship in Congress and women’s rights.