A new national poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slipping to third place in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Kaplan Strategies survey found entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with eleven percent support, followed by DeSantis at ten percent.

The same poll last month showed DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied at 12 percent. They trail former President Trump who leads with 48 percent.