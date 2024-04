In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks in Milwaukee, March 13, 2024, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks in New York, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks in Milwaukee, March 13, 2024, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks in New York, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

A new poll shows a majority of voters hold negative views of both President Biden and former President Trump.

The NBC News national poll also finds Biden trails Trump by just two points in a head-to-head contest. Biden gets higher marks on abortion and uniting the country, while Trump leads when it comes to dealing with inflation and competency.

According to the latest poll, the share of voters who say they have high interest in the 2024 election has fallen to a 20 year low.