FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A new poll shows a slight majority of Americans agree with the Supreme Court decision to remove race as a factor in college admissions.

The new ABC News/Ipsos poll found 52 percent in favor of the decision while 32 percent disapprove of the court’s ruling. Thirteen percent were undecided.

Pollsters say most white Americans believe that people of all racial backgrounds have an equal chance of being accepted by a college. Most Black Americans and Latinos believe that’s not the case.