A new poll shows former President Trump holds a hug lead over his GOP rivals.

According to a national survey by The Wall Street Journal, 59 percent of Republican voters say they would support Trump while Ron Desantis is way behind with just 14 percent.

Trump still dominates the field despite four indictments and skipping the first GOP debate. The same poll shows Trump and President Biden tied at 46 percent in a head-to-head matchup in 2024.