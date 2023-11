File photo: Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A significant number of Americans don’t know who House Speaker Mike Johnson is. A recent NBC News poll found 43-percent of voters said they did not know of Johnson or recognize the newly-elected speaker’s name.

The Louisiana Republican won a contentious speaker election last month, following the ouster of California Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, 14-percent of voters said they viewed Johnson positively while 23-percent had a negative view of him.