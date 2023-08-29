Poll: Trump Holds Large Lead In GOP Field Among Georgia Voters

Former President Trump holds a large lead over his Republican rivals in Georgia despite his recent indictment in the state.

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found 57-percent of likely Republican primary voters in Georgia would support Trump for president in 2024, giving him a 42-point lead over his closest challenger Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis trailed Trump with 15-percent of the vote while other presidential hopefuls polled in single digits. Fourteen percent of voters said they were undecided. The poll was conducted after Trump and 18 others were indicted in the 2020 election interference case earlier this month.