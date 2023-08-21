Poll: Trump Leading DeSantis By More Than 20-Points Among Iowa Caucus-Goers

A new poll shows Donald Trump is popular among likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa.
The NBC News-Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows 42-percent of those surveyed said the former president would be their first choice for president, compared to 19-percent who said the same of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Trump’s lead comes despite being indicted four times. The survey also shows two-thirds of caucus-goers don’t believe he has committed serious crimes. More than half of likely caucus attendees, however, said they have yet to make up their minds on a 2024 candidate.