Poll: Trump Leading DeSantis By More Than 20-Points Among Iowa Caucus-Goers

File photo: This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

File photo: This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A new poll shows Donald Trump is popular among likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa.

The NBC News-Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows 42-percent of those surveyed said the former president would be their first choice for president, compared to 19-percent who said the same of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s lead comes despite being indicted four times. The survey also shows two-thirds of caucus-goers don’t believe he has committed serious crimes. More than half of likely caucus attendees, however, said they have yet to make up their minds on a 2024 candidate.