Despite a federal indictment, former President Trump is still Republican voters’ top pick in a new survey. Quinnipiac University Poll says Trump leads Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 30-percent, with 53-percent of respondents saying they’d vote for the former president.

President Biden holds a slight lead over Trump, with 48-percent of support over Trump’s 44-percent. Economy is voters’ top concern and preserving democracy is a close second, which is a first for Quinnipiac pollsters.