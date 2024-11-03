Polls Show Toss-Up Two Days Before Election

Polls are showing the race for the White House is a toss-up just two before the election. The final NBC News poll released today shows Vice President Harris and former President Trump locked in a dead heat.

Each candidate received 49-percent support in the national poll. It’s similarly close in key swing states. Vice President Harris holds slight leads in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia according to new polls from the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College. Their polling found Trump holding the edge in Arizona while two candidate were tied in Michigan and Pennsylvania.