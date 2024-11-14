Polymarket CEO’s Home Reportedly Raided By FBI

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Betting platform Polymarket is calling an FBI raid on its CEO’s home “obvious political retribution” for predicting Donald Trump’s election victory.

The FBI reportedly raided the Manhattan home of CEO Shayne Coplan Wednesday, seizing his phone and other electronic devices.

The Justice Department is investigating the company for allegedly allowing U.S.-based customers to make trades on the platform in violation of restrictions. A spokesman for the company suggested it was because of correctly calling the election for Trump.