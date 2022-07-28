Pope Ends Canadian Visit With Stop In Small, Far-North City

FILE - Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada is shown after the 2 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, during a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada. On Friday, July 28, 2022, it will be the third and final stop of the pope's six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools (Emma Tranter/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada is shown after the 2 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, during a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada. On Friday, July 28, 2022, it will be the third and final stop of the pope's six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools (Emma Tranter/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada.

On Friday, it will be the final stop of the pope’s six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools. Iqaluit is a distinctive destination – home to about 7,500 people but not a single traffic light, with no road or rail links to the outside world. Its lone Catholic church serves parishioners from at least five continents; more than 100 of them routinely fill the pews each Sunday.