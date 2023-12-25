Pope Francis Delivers Christmas Day Message

Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis says Israeli strikes on Gaza are an “appalling harvest of innocent civilians.”

In his Christmas Day “Urbi et Orbi” — or “to the city and world” — message, the Pope called children killed in wars, including those in Gaza, the “little Jesuses of today.” He also decried the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas as “abominable” and called for the release of hostages still being held in Gaza.

This marked Pope Francis’s 11th Christmas address. He also used the message to call out the arms industry saying, “And how can we even speak of peace, when arms production, sales and trade are on the rise?”