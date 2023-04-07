Pope Francis Skips Good Friday At Colosseum In Chilly Rome

(AP) — Pope Francis, hospitalized recently with bronchitis, has skipped the traditional Good Friday nighttime procession at the Colosseum because of chilly weather in Rome.

Only days earlier, the Vatican had said the pontiff would preside at the Way of the Cross torchlit event at the ancient Roman arena. But a few hours before the procession’s start, it said Francis wouldn’t be there, but instead would follow the event from his home at the Vatican and join from afar the faithful in prayer.

The 86-year-old pope was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after receiving antibiotics for bronchitis. Earlier on Friday, Francis presided at a two-hour long prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica. The procession recalls the suffering of Jesus before his crucifixion and his death on the cross.