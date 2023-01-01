Pope Francis To Preside Over Funeral Of His Predecessor

A person signs a book of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Saint Magdalena church in Altoetting, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad)

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor, former Pope Benedict the 16th. The Vatican announced the 95 year-old former pontiff died Saturday at his home in a former monastery in Vatican City.

Officials say Benedict’s body will be moved to Saint Peter’s Basilica Monday to the faithful can pay their final respects ahead of his funeral on January 5th. The former pontiff became the first to resign as head of the Catholic Church in six centuries when he stepped down in 2013 due to failing health.