Pope Francis To Preside Over Funeral Of His Predecessor

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor, former Pope Benedict the 16th. The Vatican announced the 95 year-old former pontiff died Saturday at his home in a former monastery in Vatican City.
Officials say Benedict’s body will be moved to Saint Peter’s Basilica Monday to the faithful can pay their final respects ahead of his funeral on January 5th. The former pontiff became the first to resign as head of the Catholic Church in six centuries when he stepped down in 2013 due to failing health.