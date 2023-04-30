Pope In Final Mass In Budapest Urges Hungary To Open Doors

(AP) — Pope Francis has urged Hungarians to open their doors to others as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Hungarians filled Budapest’s Kossuth Lajos Square, on the banks of the Danube, Sunday.

The Mass provided the visual highlight of Francis’ three-day visit that has been dominated by the Vatican’s concern for the plight of neighboring Ukraine.

At the end of the Mass, Francis prayed for peace in Ukraine and for “a future of hope, not war, a future full of cradles, not tombs, a world of brothers and sisters, not walls.”