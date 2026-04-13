President Trump is criticizing Pope Leo the 14th on Truth Social, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and poor on foreign policy.

The pope, who is the first American to hold the position, has recently condemned Trump’s decisions about Iran as unacceptable.

In response, Trump posted an extended message attacking the pope’s views, arguing he is too permissive toward Iran’s nuclear ambitions and too critical of U.S. actions abroad.

Trump also said he does not want a pope who publicly challenges the president.