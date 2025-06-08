Pope Leo Criticizes Political Nationalism And Prays For Reconciliation And Dialogue

(AP) — Pope Leo XIV criticized the surge of nationalist political movements in the world as he prayed Sunday for reconciliation and dialogue — a message in line with his pledges to make the Catholic Church a symbol of peace.

The pope celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square in front of tens of thousands faithful, and asked the Holy Spirit to “break down barriers and tear down the walls of indifference and hatred.”

“Where there is love, there is no room for prejudice, for ‘security’ zones separating us from our neighbors, for the exclusionary mindset that, tragically, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms,” the first American pontiff said.

He did not name any specific country or politician.

Leo also recalled the words of late Pope Francis, who — on the feast of Pentecost in May 2023 — observed that in our world “we are all connected, yet find ourselves disconnected from one another, anaesthetized by indifference and overwhelmed by solitude.”

The pope also condemned wars, which “are plaguing our world,” and asked the Holy Spirit for “the gift of peace.”

“First of all, peace in our hearts, for only a peaceful heart can spread peace in the family, society and international relations,” Leo said, then prayed for reconciliation and dialogue wherever there is war in the world.

Soon after becoming pope, Leo pledged to work for unity and peace. His first message, “Peace be with you all,” set the importance of peace as a pillar of his papacy.

He has also appealed for a genuine and just peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza.