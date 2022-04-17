Pope Makes Easter Plea For Ukraine Peace, Cites Nuclear Risk

Pope Francis on his popemobile drives through the crowd of faithful at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(AP) — Pope Francis has made an Easter plea for peace in Ukraine and in other wars in the world. After celebrating Easter Sunday Mass for tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Francis delivered his traditional geopolitical speech, in which he cited the risk of nuclear warfare.

The pontiff, who has a knee problem, limped badly as he stepped out to reach an altar set up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Easter is Christianity’s most joyous feast day. But for the pope, the war in Ukraine has weighed on his heart. In London, the archbishop of Canterbury exhorted Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.