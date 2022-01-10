WORLD

Pope On COVID Vaccines Says Health Care A ‘moral obligation’

jsalinasBy 29 views
0
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

(AP) — Pope Francis is now speaking about getting the coronavirus vaccination as a “moral obligation.”

Francis used some of his strongest words yet calling for people to get vaccinated in a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See on Monday. He denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives.

Francis has generally shied away from speaking about vaccination as a “moral obligation,” though his COVID-19 advisory body has spoken of a “moral responsibility.”

On Monday he said individuals had a responsibility to care for themselves “and this translates into respect for the health of those around us.”

 

US, Russia Hold Talks Amid Tensions Linked To Ukraine

Previous article

India Starts Booster Shots For Vulnerable Amid Omicron Surge

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD