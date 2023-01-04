Pope Praises ‘gentle’ Benedict Ahead Of Funeral

(AP) — Pope Francis has praised Pope Emeritus’ Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” on the final day of public viewing of his body in St. Peter’s Basilica before his funeral.

Francis was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd in the Paul VI auditorium and shouts of “Viva il papa!” or “Long live the pope” as he arrived for his weekly catechism appointment with the faithful on Wednesday.

This week’s audience drew an unusually large crowd given the more than 130,000 people who have flocked to the Vatican following Benedict’s death on Saturday. They have lined up to pay their respect to the German pope, who is lying in state in the basilica.