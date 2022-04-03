Pope Prays For End To ‘sacrilegious’ War, Refugees Welcome

A view of Granaries Square in Floriana as Pope Francis celebrates a mass, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)

(AP) — Pope Francis is praying for an end to the “sacrilegious” war in Ukraine and for the world to show compassion to refugees. He made the comment as he concluded a two-day visit to Malta that was dominated by his concern for refugees and the devastation unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Though short, the trip has been particularly taxing for the 85-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from painful strained right knee ligaments. He struggled repeatedly Sunday to get out of his chair and his limping gait from sciatica was so pronounced that he frequently had to grab the arm of an aide. His Mass in Valletta, the capital of Malta, drew 20,000 people, some of them waiving Ukrainian flags.